RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are back in the IPL playoffs after a two-year hiatus and will be hell-bent on making it count. They have been one of the more impressive teams in the UAE leg despite their injury concerns. They face a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore side who will be looking to avoid another Eliminator exit in the IPL. Led by Virat Kohli, RCB will start the game as the clear favorites, but they will be wary of what the Knight Riders are capable of doing, making for a great contest in Sharjah.

RCB vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell/Shakib al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi

Match Details

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021, Eliminator

Date and Time: 11th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is on the slower side in Sharjah, the previous game at the venue saw more than 400 runs being scored. The pacers aren't likely to get much swing early on, something which the batters will look to make full use of in the powerplay overs. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today's RCB vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KS Bharat: KS Bharat comes into the game on the back of a stunning knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC), including a last-ball six to hand his side the win. He has grown in stature over the last few weeks and should ideally get the nod over Dinesh Karthik, who is expected to bat lower down the order for KKR.

Batsman

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has blown hot and cold this season, but he has found some form coming into the IPL playoffs. Gill is one of the better players of spin on the Indian circuit, which should hold him in good stead and earn him a place in your RCB vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been Royal Challengers Bangalore's best player this season with six fifties and a few wickets to his name. His batting prowess has served RCB well in the middle overs and he should be a must-have in your RCB vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team, given his elite form.

Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy has been KKR's best bowler this season with his variations ruling the roost in the middle overs. With the pitch likely to favor the spinners, Chakravarthy is bound to have a say in the outcome of this high-octane clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 1012 points

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) - 618 points

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 848 points

Important Stats for RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell: 498 runs in 14 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 45.27

Varun Chakravarthy: 16 wickets in 14 IPL 2021 matches, ER: 6.50

Harshal Patel: 30 wickets in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.67

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KS Bharat, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson and George Garton

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KS Bharat, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

