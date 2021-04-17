RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 18th, 2021

Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has the Kolkata Knight Riders taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are on fire and have two wins in two games so far. They are the only unbeaten side in IPL 2021 and rightly so, as their bowling attack has been uncharacteristically impressive. The addition of Glenn Maxwell in the middle order has also worked wonders, with the Aussie looking in fine touch alongside star batsman AB de Villiers.

Although the form of Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal is concerning, it is only a matter of time before they put on a string of good performances. With a balanced side in place, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to sustain their winning run and keep their unbeaten status intact.

However, the Kolkata Knight Riders would have different plans. Although they started their IPL 2021 campaign with a solid win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they succumbed to a rather disappointing loss to the Mumbai Indians. Despite dominating proceedings for large parts of the game, their middle order concerns creeped up yet again to hand them a loss.

The Knight Riders have shown enough promise over the last two IPL 2021 games, with the likes of Nitish Rana and Andre Russell starring with bat and ball respectively. Much is expected of Shubman Gill and captain Eoin Morgan, who are due for big knocks in IPL 2021.

The Kolkata Knight Riders look the more balanced and well-equipped of the two sides. Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore have looked a completely different unit this year, Virat Kohli and his men will need to play out of their skins if they are to come out of Chennai with three wins on the trot.

With two valuable points and potentially the top spot on the IPL 2021 points table up for grabs, we should be in for a cracker of a game on Saturday.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh and Prasidh Krishna

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 10, IPL 2021

Date: 18th April 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side, with the average first innings score in Chennai being 162. Although there isn't much swing on offer, there is ample turn available off the surface to keep the spinners interested. Run-scoring is distinctly easier against the new ball.

Advertisement

As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, making for an even contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first given the Chennai heat and the nature of the pitch. 160 should be a match-winning total, although a slightly better batting track could be on offer for this game.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RCB vs KKR)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Devdutt Padikkal, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Eoin Morgan, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli