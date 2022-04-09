RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians haven't had the best of starts to their IPL 2022 campaign with no wins in three games so far. However, they will be keen to get off the mark against a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore side led by Faf du Plessis. While RCB have had a strong start, Glenn Maxwell's inclusion makes the team more balanced. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, Mumbai Indians might just hold the edge going into this much-awaited game in Pune.

RCB vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB Probable 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep.

MI Probable 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams/Sanjay Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/Riley Meredith and Tymal Mills.

Match Details

RCB vs MI, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 9th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune

KKR vs MI Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Pune with the pacers likely to get a lot of help with the new ball. The batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface, with the shorter square boundaries also helping their cause. The spinners should get some turn, but the dew factor will go against them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s RCB vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been Mumbai Indians' best batter in IPL 2022, scoring two fifties in three matches so far. The southpaw has been brilliant against pace and has sustained his aggression in the middle overs too. While Anuj Rawat isn't a bad shout either, Ishan's experience and form should give him the nod in your RCB vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli hasn't hit his stride in IPL 2022, failing to get going in the middle overs. However, he remains one of the best batters in the world, with his range against pace being impeccable. With the former RCB captain being due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga has manned RCB's spin attack with aplomb, picking up wickets in the middle overs consistently. Apart from his prowess with the ball, Hasaranga is a brilliant fielder and more than a handy batter. Given Hasaranga's form and likelihood of batting at No. 6, he is a must-have in your RCB vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Although Jasprit Bumrah has blown hot and cold for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, he does have a few wickets to show for his efforts. While there is some uncertainty as to what MI's bowling attack will look like ahead of the game, Bumrah will be key to Mumbai's prospects of registering their first win in IPL 2022. With the express pacer being a gun across all phases, he can be backed to pick up a few wickets against RCB.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan (MI) - 216 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 193 points

Important stats for RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Harshal Patel - 4 wickets in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Economy: 5.42

Tilak Varma - 121 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 161.33

Dinesh Karthik - 90 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 204.55

RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Anuj Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suryakumar Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suryakumar Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard.

