RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 28th, 2020

Two of the most popular IPL franchises square off on Monday as the defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Although both teams have won one out of their two games so far, the mood is quite different on both sides. On one hand, we have the Mumbai Indians, who overcame a loss against CSK with a resounding performance against Kolkata Knight Riders. Captain Rohit Sharma struck form in the previous game, meaning that the Mumbai Indians batting unit looks in decent touch although they will be hoping for more from their slew of all-rounders in the slog overs.

The morale among the RCB roster went from sky-high to rock-bottom courtesy of an emphatic KL Rahul century last week. Despite boasting of a power-packed batting unit, the RCB batsmen haven't really come to fore with Virat Kohli yet to fire in IPL 2020. As for their bowling unit, Yuzvendra Chahal has led them well although Steyn and Umesh's performance has left quite some room for improvement for the Bangalore franchise.

They are in for a stern test in the form of the Mumbai Indians, against whom they have an inferior record. Both their games against the four-time champions in IPL 2019 ended in defeat, despite both fixtures going down to the wire.

Although MI are the clear favourites and have momentum on their side, they cannot take Virat Kohli and co for granted.

With the likes of AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch looking to make amends for their poor show against KXIP, MI will have to be on their toes as both outfits eye their second win in IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Predicted Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris/Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav/Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bout

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10

Date: 28th September 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, although there is a lot of help on offer for the bowlers as well.

The batsmen have often tried to bide their time in the middle while setting themselves for the long haul with Prithvi Shaw doing it to perfection in the previous game.

However, the batsmen should be wary of the spinners, who have done well in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides with the pitch slowing down a touch as the game progresses.

With dew coming into play later in the game, both teams will look to chase with 160 being a very competitive total at this venue.

RCB vs MI IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCB vs MI IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock