RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 18, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The hosts are searching for their first home win of the season after two defeats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to GT and DC, respectively. However, they'll be buoyed by their complete team effort that saw them ease past RR in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the visitors, PBKS, will be on cloud nine after making a miraculous comeback with the ball to successfully defend the lowest-ever total in the IPL against KKR at home.

With a very close head-to-head record and very little to separate the two teams heading into this match, we're in for another cracking contest. Let's now look at three players who'd make good Dream11 differentials.

The Punjab Kings roped in seamer Xavier Bartlett into their playing XI to replace the injured Lockie Ferguson for their clash against KKR. The Australian seamer picked up the big wicket of Quinton de Kock, but apart from that, had an ordinary day on the field.

Nevertheless, the exciting 26-year-old is likely to retain his place in the XI after PBKS's win in the last outing, and Bartlett could be a handy differential in tonight's fixture. He's a very skilful operator with the new ball and is more than useful at the death; he is a genuine wicket-taker across formats.

Bartlett had a terrific BBL 24/25 campaign and is a Dream11 asset worth punting on in this fixture.

Josh Inglis fell early to an attempted wild hoick against Varun Chakravarthy.

Australian keeper-batter Josh Inglis made his IPL debut alongside compatriot Xavier Bartlett in PBKS's last outing against KKR, replacing Marcus Stoinis. However, the powerful batter was unable to make an impact and was castled in the powerplay, attempting a sweet shot against Varun Chakaravarthy.

However, he should remain in PBKS's playing XI for this match and could be a dangerous differential. Inglis's game has grown by leaps and bounds, and he's one of the most highly rated white-ball batters in the Australian setup. He's powerful and innovative, and could really take the attack to the bowlers on good batting wickets.

The small dimensions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium also add to the appeal of selecting Josh Inglis in your Dream11 teams, with the Aussie having a very high points ceiling.

Amidst calls for him to be dropped for countryman Jacob Bethell, an under-fire Liam Livingstone will look to deliver in this match against his former side, PBKS. RCB spent ₹8.75 crore to rope him in for this season, but the all-rounder has yet to deliver consistently, making one half-century with the bat and bowling one decent spell against CSK with the ball.

Livingstone has looked scratchy this season with the bat, but this match being played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is a factor that could help the Englishman. He is the only RCB batter to score a half-century at this venue this season, with his 54 helping RCB to a respectable total against GT.

Considering his big six-hitting abilities and his penchant for contributing with the ball, Liam Livingstone is an accomplished all-rounder and a powerful Dream11 differential in this match.

