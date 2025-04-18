RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 18, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

Both teams come into this fixture on the back of big away wins, albeit completely different in nature. While RCB completely outplayed RR to register an easy win, PBKS were bowled out for 111 and clawed their way back to pick up a record-breaking win against KKR.

With both teams having four wins in six outings, a win tonight would go a long way in furthering their playoff chances.

It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

The in-form RCB opener Virat Kohli would be a solid Dream11 captaincy option in this fixture. Kohli made an unbeaten half-century to guide RCB to a win in their most recent outing against the Rajasthan Royals. He has aggregated 248 runs in six innings at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 143.35.

The Punjab Kings' bowling has left a lot to be desired, up until their stunning comeback win against KKR. However, at a Chinnaswamy surface that doesn't offer much to the new-ball bowlers, Kohli could get off to a flier in the powerplay, especially against the likes of Jansen, who struggles when there's little movement in the surface.

Ad

The class and technical quality of Virat Kohli should come on top in this match and would be a dependable captaincy choice.

Rajat Patidar would be a solid captaincy option tonight.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has played quite a few impactful knocks so far this season, but he'd want to play one at home in the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Patidar enjoys batting at this venue, and averages 36.6 at a strike rate of 160.5.

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal is the in-form bowler for the Punjab Kings, and Patidar has an excellent record against the leg-spinner, striking at 188.2 against him without once being dismissed. Patidar is a terrific player of spin and a genuine six-hitter, and once he gets set, he could wreak havoc against this PBKS bowling lineup.

He's definitely one to hand your Dream11 captain's armband to.

Shreyas Iyer sits in the 5th position in the list of top run-scorers in IPL 2025, going into this match. Interestingly, he has scored a half-century in every away game, whereas he has faltered in every home match at Mullanpur. He'll be glad for the change in scenery to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue he loves batting at across formats.

The small boundaries play right into Shreyas's six-hitting proficiency, with his batting against spin likely to be crucial to PBKS's chances of winning. He's one of the most in-form batters in the world right now, and he's one of the most bankable Dream11 captaincy choices tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More