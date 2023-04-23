RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 23rd, 2023  

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face each other in Match No. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The RCB vs RR match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Royals are currently placed at the top of the table with eight points. But they will be looking to make a comeback after their 10-run loss at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Challengers, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after beating Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for RCB vs RR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli is currently third on the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2023. Therefore, he should be picked for the RCB vs RR match. The right-hander has notched 279 runs from six matches at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 142.35. Having already scored four fifties, the RCB batter will be pretty high on confidence.

#2 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023 and should be picked for the RCB vs RR match. He scored 84 runs against the Punjab Kings in the last match and is in good form. The 38-year-old batter has scored 343 runs from six matches at an average of 68.60 and a strike rate of 166.50. Most importantly, he has hit 23 sixes thus far.

#1 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler has given the Royals a fast start on plenty of occasions. The right-hander is currently the top run-scorer for his team, having racked up 244 runs from six matches at an average of 40.67 and a strike rate of 146.99. If he gets going, the RCB bowlers could find themselves in trouble.

