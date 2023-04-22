RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant in the IPL this season, winning four out of their six matches so far. While their bowlers have stepped up at times of need, it has been Rajasthan's batting unit that has delivered more often than not.

As for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they come into the game on the back of a big win against the Punjab Kings. They have three wins in six matches so far and will be keen to sustain their momentum.

With both teams eyeing an important win, another entertaining game is on the cards in Bangalore.

RCB vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 32

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 32

Date and Time: April 23rd, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RCB vs RR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 32

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 195. However, the last day game in Bangalore saw Royal Challengers Bangalore defend 174 against the Delhi Capitals. While pacers have accounted for the majority of the wickets, spinners should play a big role. Although chasing is the preferred option at the venue, the pitch should not change much during the course of the match.

Record in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

1st-innings score: 195

2nd-innings score: 188

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

RCB vs RR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Wayne Parnell.

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (6 matches, 244 runs, Average: 40.67)

Jos Buttler is one of the top run-scorers in this tournament with 244 runs in six matches. He is averaging 40.57 with a couple of fifties to his credit as well.

With Buttler likely to enjoy the batting-friendly conditions on offer, he is a fine pick for your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (6 matches, 279 runs, Average: 55.80)

Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 279 runs in six matches. He is averaging 55.80 with four fifties to his name, with three of them coming in Bangalore itself.

With Virat looking in decent touch coming into this game, he is another good addition to your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (2/39 in the previous game vs PBKS)

Wanindu Hasaranga has not hit his stride just yet in the IPL, proving to be expensive at times. He found some form in the previous game, picking up two wickets against the Punjab Kings. He has an IPL bowling average of 19.57 with a strike rate of 14.4 holding him in good stead.

Given his bowling prowess, Hasaranga is a top pick for your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (6 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 18.00)

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best bowlers in the tournament with 11 wickets in six matches. Although he did not have the best of outings against Lucknow earlier in the week, Chahal is averaging 18.00 with the ball in IPL 2023.

Given his experience of the conditions in Bangalore and his wicket-taking ability, Chahal is a must-have in your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been brilliant with the bat for the Royals this season. Jaiswal has 180 runs in six matches with a strike rate in excess of 130 as well. He is a decent player of both pace and spin, holding him in good stead.

With Jaiswal due a big score at the top of the order, he is a top captaincy choice for your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been sensational with the bat in the middle order, scoring 176 runs in six matches. He has a strike rate of 195.56 and has two fifties at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season.

With Maxwell also likely to play a role with his off-spin, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 343 runs in 6 matches Glenn Maxwell 176 runs in 6 matches Jos Buttler 244 runs in 6 matches Mohammed Siraj 12 wickets in 6 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 11 wickets in 6 matches

RCB vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 32

Mohammed Siraj has been superb of late, picking up 12 wickets in six matches this season. He comes into this game on the back of a four-wicket haul against the Punjab Kings as well. With Siraj in brilliant form and capable of taking wickets across all phases, he is a good differential pick for your RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

