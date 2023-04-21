BREAKING: Priyam Garg pips Abhimanyu Easwaran to Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023

Bottom-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday decided to add Priyam Garg to their final squad for IPL 2023, sources in the know confirmed to Sportskeeda. An official announcement will be made soon.

Smarting from five straight losses, it was an insult to a literal injury for DC, when fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out of the tournament earlier this week with a back injury. The DC management had promptly summoned Uttar Pradesh’s Garg and Bengal white-ball skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran for a two-day trial.

Sportskeeda has learnt that the two batters underwent training sessions with the team on Tuesday and Wednesday. It also coincided with a change with the Capitals' fortunes as they registered their first victory of the campaign yesterday, beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets.

However, in a bid to bolster a misfiring batting order, they roped in the former India Under-19 skipper.

One may feel it is the right move, if experience is taken into account. Having been on the fringes of the Indian team, Abhimanyu Easwaran is definitely the more technically sound batter. But Priyam Garg has three seasons of IPL experience behind him.

Right after he finished runners-up at the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed the youngster for a whopping 1.90 crore. Garg has scored 251 runs from 17 IPL innings with a modest average and strike-rate of 15.69 and 115.14, respectively.

Though Easwaran’s overall T20 numbers are better than those of Garg, it is the exposure to high-pressure situations that has helped the latter edge past in this two-horse race.

Remaining Delhi Capitals (DC) fixtures in IPL 2023

April 24 - 7:30 PM IST- Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

April 29 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

May 2 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GT) - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

May 6 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

May 10 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - MA Chidambaram Stadium

May 13 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

May 17 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

May 20 - 3:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Poll : Is this signing the right move by the Delhi Capitals? Yes No 0 votes