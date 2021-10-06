RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 52

Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are already through to the IPL playoffs and have their sights set on a top-two finish. They will be eyeing a crucial win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently at the bottom of the IPL points table. However, they will be keen to end their season on a high, with the likes of Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson, making SRH a formidable team. With either side boasting of a balanced unit, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj

SRH XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul

Match Details

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 52

Date and Time: 6th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has seen its fair share of action in last few games with another relatively high-scoring game on the cards. Although the pacers should get some help early on, the batters will ideally look to attack the bowling from ball one. There is some turn on offer for the spinners with the middle overs being crucial to either side. Wickets in hand will be key with both sides likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be par at this venue with the pitch likely to get better as the match progresses.

Today's RCB vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha hasn't been in the best of forms at the top of the order although he has a lot of experience to fall back on. Saha's ability to play pace and spin equally well makes him a good asset and should give him the nod over KS Bharat in your RCB vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is one of the better batters in the competition with the RCB captain also scoring some runs in his last few games. However, Virat is due for a big knock at the top of the order and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has been RCB's go-to batter in the last few games . He comes into this one on the back of three 50+ scores on the trot with his ability to attack the spinners being highly valued. Adding in his handy off-spin only sweetens the deal for those who are hell-bent on adding Glenn Maxwell to their RCB vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Despite SRH's woes in IPL 2021, Rashid Khan's performances have been fairly good with 15 wickets to his name. Given the nature of the pitch and the turn on offer, Rashid should ideally have an impactful outing, making him a must-have in your RCB vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 618 points

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 892 points

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 706 points

Important Stats for RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell: 407 runs in 11 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 40.70

Rashid Khan: 15 wickets in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 19.73

Harshal Patel: 26 wickets in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.35

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Rashid Khan, Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, Priyam Garg, Jason Roy, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan and Harshal Patel

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

