RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 36

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been brilliant in IPL 2022 with only two losses in seven games. The likes of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik have complemented their bowling attack perfectly, holding them in good stead ahead of the game. However, they face an upbeat SRH side who are on a four-match winning streak in IPL 2022. Riding on the exploits of their bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad are well on course for a top-four finish. With both teams looking to boost their playoff aspirations with a win, an entertaining game awaits in Mumbai.

RCB vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH Probable 11

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/J Suchith, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik.

RCB Probable 11

Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

RCB vs SRH, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 36

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB vs SRH Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Brabourne Stadium. There hasn't been much help on offer for the bowlers at the venue in recent games, allowing the batters to go hard from ball one. The dimensions of the ground also play into the batters' hands, leaving very little room for error for the bowlers. Wickets in hand will be key, with 180-190 being a good total here. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, but the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Today’s RCB vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has done well in the middle order for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring handy runs and seeing SRH through to the finish line in tricky chases. However, the southpaw is due for an explosive knock in IPL 2022. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Pooran is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli's form is slowly becoming a concern for RCB, with the former skipper unable to get going with the bat. But Kohli's class and ability is bound to come good sooner rather than later. Given his range against both pace and spin, the star batter could be backed to put in a good performance today.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell has impressed with his explosive batting in IPL 2022 with a fifty to his name as well. The Australian is likely to bowl as well, adding more value to the side. Given his recent form, Maxwell should be a good addition to your RCB vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been a revelation for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, picking up 12 wickets in just six matches. The left-armer is known for his death-bowling prowess, but has also done well in the powerplay in IPL 2022. With the conditions suiting his variations and style of bowling, he is a must-have in your RCB vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

T Natarajan (SRH) - 361 points

Important stats for RCB vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi - 205 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 51.25

Faf du Plessis - 250 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 35.71

T Natarajan - 12 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 17.33

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and T Natarajan.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

RCB vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and T Natarajan.

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

