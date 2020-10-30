RCB vs SRH IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 31st, 2020

Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The 2016 IPL champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are still in contention for a playoffs place, thanks to their fabulous win against Delhi Capitals earlier in the week.

David Warner and the SRH team management took a tough decision in dropping Jonny Bairstow for more stability in the middle order, a ploy that served them well in their previous game. With Rashid Khan seemingly at the peak of his powers, SRH will be eyeing a crucial win in Sharjah, a venue that hasn't been too kind to them so far in the IPL this season.

Their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, are one of the hot favourites to clinch a playoffs spot this weekend. Virat Kohli and co have already come up victorious in seven games in IPL 2020. Riding on the exploits of Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers, RCB have been impressive in the IPL this season although they will like their captain Virat Kohli to also join the party sooner rather than later.

The RCB bowling has been pretty decent in IPL 2020. Chris Morris has added some much-needed depth and stability to the side while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have continued to impress in the middle overs. However, they will need to be at their best against David Warner, who has a brilliant record against RCB and will be looking to make up for a rare failure in his last IPL game.

RCB will have fond memories of their win against SRH in the reverse fixture earlier in IPL 2020 although they will be wary of a wounded Warner and co. this time around. While SRH battle to stay alive in IPL 2020, RCB eye a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. With a lot at stake for both the teams in this game, we could be in for another cracking game in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Predicted Playing-11

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Dale Steyn/Isuru Udana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg/Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 52

Date: 31st October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game could be on the cards in Sharjah, given the nature of the pitch and the small dimensions of the ground. The new-ball bowlers have enjoyed some swing early on in IPL 2020 although with the pitch slowing down as the match progresses, spinners should have a say in the scheme of things.

The batsmen might have to bide some time in the middle before going big. With rotation of strike likely to be difficult at this venue, batsmen could look to hit straight, as the square boundaries are a bit longer.

Dew is expected to play a part, which could mean that both teams might look to chase after winning the toss, something that has been the recent norm in IPL 2020. Nevertheless, 170 should be a par score on this surface although both sides have enough batting firepower in their arsenals.

RCB vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCB vs SRH IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: David Warner. Vice-Captain: Chris Morris.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-Captain: Chris Morris.