RR v DC, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals square off against Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 15th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) had contrasting starts to their 2021 campaign. While RR suffered a heart-breaking four-run loss against the, DC recorded a comfortable win against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It was a one-man show for Rajasthan in their first game as skipper Sanju Samson almost single-handedly took them within touching distance of their target of 222. The bowling looked listless and it seemed to lack bite in the absence of their ace fast bowler Jofra Archer. They leaked runs throughout the innings and barring debutant Chetan Sakariya to an extent, every bowler was taken to the cleaners. The leg-spin duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia bowled five overs between them and didn’t look threatening one bit.

The top-order flopped but the middle-order except Samson, failed to convert their starts and couldn’t provide Samson the support he needed at the other end. Thus, RR will be hoping for a better show and a turnaround. However, the 2008 champions have been dealt with a massive blow as Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2021 after he broke his hand while taking Chris Gayle’s catch in RR’s first game against PBKS.

On the other hand, DC were very good overall. Barring a few overs, the bowling was more or less spot on as they restricted CSK to 188 on a belter. Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan were superb with the new ball and backed that up their good work at the death as well. With the bat, it was the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw went berserk at the top and their 138-run stand which came in a mere 13.3 overs set the tone and lay the platform for the win.

Delhi receive a big boost in the form of their South African fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as they have completed their mandatory seven-day quarantine. However, Axar Patel is still unavailable as he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days prior to the start of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes/Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler looked in sublime touch in the first game for RR. He batted at No. 4 and scored a fluent 25 off just 13 balls which included five fours. Now, with the absence of Ben Stokes, the England wicket-keeper batsman is likely to move up to the top of the order. Buttler has a stellar record when he opens the batting. He has scored 2555 runs at an average of 40.56 while striking at 151.09 at the top of the order in T20s. Hence, Buttler will be a top captaincy option.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been supremely consistent in the last few seasons in the IPL. He scored 521 and 618 runs in the 2019 and 2020 season respectively. He has constantly got big runs at the top of the order and has been played a huge part for Delhi in the last couple of seasons. The left-handed opener has started the 2021 edition really well too and smashed a match-winning 85 against CSK in DC’s opening win.

Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan

Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada

Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada

Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Morris, Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Chetan Sakariya

