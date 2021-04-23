RR v KKR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 18 of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 24th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a similar run to kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign. One win, three losses, batting failures, inconsistency with the ball, a lot seems to be in common for these two sides so far. Moreover, these are two of bottom three teams on the points table.

RR have been plagued by injuries and it has dented them quite a bit. However, they’ve had pretty good replacements but the players haven’t really stood up. They lost to Punjab Kings in their season opener by four runs chasing 222 before pulling off a superb win against Delhi Capitals. Now, they’ve lost two on the bounce – chasing 189 against Chennai Super Kings (lost by 43 runs) and defending 177 (lost by 10 wickets).

The batting hasn't fired yet. The likes of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson haven’t been consistent enough at the top. David Miller got a big score in one game while the likes of Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia came to their rescue against RCB. Meanwhile, the bowling has travelled the distance in three out of the four games. Time is running out and RR will need to pull up their socks quickly.

KKR, on the other hand, might be coming into this game in a better space. While chasing 221 against CSK, they were 31/5 but a spirited and a stunning counter-attack from Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins took them agonisingly close but they eventually lost by 18 runs. It was their third successive loss after their opening win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians and RCB have inflicted defeats against them.

Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan haven’t fired yet and their form might worry KKR a touch. The bowling hasn't really taken off. Even on slow pitches at the Chepauk, they conceded big runs and at the Wankhede, they were taken apart by the CSK batters.

However, KKR have a positive match-up against RR. They have won six out of the last seven encounters against RR and they will look to extend that run.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat/Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson/Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: After his performance in the last game, Andre Russell is going to be a very popular choice as fantasy captain. The big Jamaican all-rounder smashed the CSK bowlers all around the Wankhede and notched up a 22-ball 54. He is looking in ominous form and the short boundaries at the Wankhede are only going to aid him. Moreover, he is constantly picking up wickets at the death. Thus, Russell can gain big points in multiple facets of the game.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler hasn't really come to the party yet for RR. He has got decent starts and seems to be timing the ball well but he just hasn't got that big score. The England wicket-keeper batsman is a match-winner at the top of the order and his form is crucial to RR’s success. However, he is a quality player and he can be expected to bounce back strongly. Thus, a big score could well be around the corner for Buttler and hence, he can be backed as a fantasy captain.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

2-Player Team

Andre Russell, Jos Buttler

3-Player Team

Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Sanju Samson

4-Player Team

Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia

11-Player Team

Jos Buttler, Dinesh Karthik, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

