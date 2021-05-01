RR v SRH, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 28th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the 2nd of May, 2021. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Star Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had a struggling start to this competition. These are the two teams that are currently occupying the bottom two slots on the points table.

RR have had two wins from six games and both of them have come while chasing. The bowlers had set it up, restricting the opposition to under-par totals and chasing it down. However, RR have been pretty inconsistent all-round. The batting has threatened to go big but it has flattered to deceive and have faltered more often than not.

RR need to use the likes of David Miller, Riyan Parag and Chris Morris a lot better while batting. The bulk of the wickets have been taken by Morris and young left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya. It hasn't been easy for RR with two of their first-choice overseas players injured and ruled out while a couple more left the bio-bubble. However, they really need to shrug off this inconsistency and need to start building a few wins.

RR v SRH Head to Head

However, the situation is worse for SRH. With just one win and five losses from six games so far, the David Warner-led side are reeling at the last spot. 16 points guarantees qualification while 14 could do it with a better net run rate as well. Thus, SRH can afford just one or at max two losses if they want to be anywhere close to making it to the playoffs.

Their batting hasn't fired. Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow are the ones who’ve got runs consistently but apart from that, there is no one who has stood up. The middle and lower middle-order have barely contributed and that has cost SRH a couple of games. Moreover, the bowling looks a little toothless, especially with T Natarajan ruled out and Bhuvneshwar Kumar dealing with his injury woes and all the load has fallen upon Rashid Khan. Thus, SRH will need to figure out their best XI soon and start winning a few games.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner hasn't been in the best of forms in this IPL season. The SRH skipper has scratched around quite a bit. He has amassed 193 runs in six innings so far but it is his strike-rate of 110.28 that will concern him and the SRH team management. In the last game, he struck 57 but it came off 55 balls and Warner didn’t look like himself. However, the swashbuckling New South Wales opener can be expected to bounce back strongly and hence, he can be backed as fantasy captain.

Chris Morris: Chris Morris has blown hot and cold a bit and he has leaked runs at times. However, the South African pace-bowling all-rounder has this happy knack of picking up wickets. Even if he is a touch expensive, Morris invariably ends up with wickets. He has picked up 11 scalps in seven games in this IPL 2021. In addition to his bowling, Morris also contributes with the bat and he can tonk it around really nicely. He has the ability to find the fence regularly. Thus, his all-round ability makes him a solid captaincy option.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

RR v SRH Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

David Warner, Chris Morris

3-Player Team

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris

4-Player Team

David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Chris Morris

11-Player Team

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Sanju Samson, David Warner, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Chris Morris, Rashid Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

