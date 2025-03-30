RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 30, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It's the final home match that RR will play at Guwahati this season, with the rest of their home matches set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR has made a poor start to IPL 2025, losing to SRH and KKR in back-to-back games. Skipper Sanju Samson is yet to fully recover from a finger injury, and that means that Riyan Parag will continue to lead the side while the former will play as a pure batter.

CSK, meanwhile, received lots of flak for their lack of intent and a poor batting lineup that led to a heavy 50-run defeat at the hands of RCB on Friday night. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. will be keen to bounce back with a statement win against a team they've played many close matches against.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options in tonight's match.

#3 Rachin Ravindra (BAT) (CSK)

Rachin Ravindra has started this season strongly.

The in-form Rachin Ravindra has started IPL 2025 on a positive note for CSK. The New Zealand batting all-rounder has opened the batting alongside Rahul Tripathi this season. While the rest of the CSK team struggled to score runs at Chepauk, Ravindra seemed at ease against pacers and spinners alike, a trait that'll be most important to score runs at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium as well.

His solid technique makes him a reliable and consistent option, but his ability to find the boundary at any stage of the game also gives him an explosive edge. His good form should make him a popular Dream11 captaincy pick in this match and rightfully so.

#2 Noor Ahmad (BOWL) (CSK)

Despite CSK's crushing defeat at the hands of RCB, Noor Ahmad's terrific bowling remained a positive. The left-arm mystery spinner was CSK's prized signing at the auction for ₹10 Crores, and he's already made an instant impact in the first two matches, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 and a bowling average of just 7.71.

Given how the RR batters struggled against the KKR spinners on Wednesday, there's a very good chance they could lose wickets in a heap against Noor. While the trend has been to captain batters and batting all-rounders on Dream11, Noor is one bowler who could be a very successful captaincy choice.

#1 Riyan Parag (ALL) (RR)

Stand-in RR captain Riyan Parag hasn't had the best of starts this season, with RR getting comprehensively beaten in both their matches so far. However, in what will be their final match of the season at Guwahati, Parag will look to step up and deliver in a crucial game in front of his home support.

The 23-year-old all-rounder from Assam is very familiar with the Baraspara Stadium and it was evident when he got off to a rollicking start with the bat and bowled a tight spell against KKR. He'll aim to convert his starts into a bigger score in this match, with his six-hitting capabilities pretty well known after his stellar IPL 2024 campaign.

In a match where making a captaincy choice is pretty tricky, backing a player like Riyan Parag who has a very high points ceiling, backed by an extensive knowledge of the conditions, is the best bet.

