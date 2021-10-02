RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 47

Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings sealed their place in the IPL playoffs with a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier in the week. However, they don't want to take their foot off the pedal and will look to sustain their form going into the knockouts. They face a strong Rajasthan Royals side fighting to stay in contention for a top-four finish. With this being a do-or-die game for the Royals, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

RR vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

RR XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Glenn Phillips/Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

CSK XI

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood and Deepak Chahar

Match Details

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021, Match 47

Date and Time: 2nd October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons with some help available for the bowlers. There should be some extra bounce and movement off the surface for the pacers early on. However, as the match progresses, they will look to take the pace off. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs with wickets in hand being key. Both teams will look to chase, with dew playing a significant role in the backend of the match.

Today's RR vs CSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is in the mix for the Orange Cap and has been Rajasthan Royals' best bet with the bat in the UAE so far. He has mixed caution with aggression in equal balance with a heap of runs to show for his efforts. One can bank on him to get a big one in this game ahead of MS Dhoni in your RR vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Faf du Plessis: Although Faf du Plessis has been in fine touch over the last few games, a big score has eluded him in the UAE leg. Comfortable against pace and spin, the South African is a decent bet to score some quick runs at the top of the order, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Although Moeen Ali hasn't bowled often in the UAE leg, his batting alone should earn him a spot in the RR vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team. Known for his blistering knocks in the middle overs, Ali is due for a big innings and could be backed to come good in today's game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman's variations have been effective on slightly slower tracks in the UAE. Rahman has also been spot on with his death-bowling plan, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (RR) - 729 points

Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 686 points

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 659 points

Important Stats for RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis: 435 runs in 11 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 48.33

Chris Morris: 14 wickets in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 24.86

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 415 runs in 10 IPL matches in UAE, SR: 130.10

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Tip #1 - IPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

RR vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Tip #2 - IPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Chris Morris

