RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 68

The 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, 20 May.

The Chennai Super Kings have had a season to forget, winning just four games in IPL 2022. Injuries haven't been kind to CSK, but youngsters Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana have done well. They will be keen to end their campaign on a high against the Rajasthan Royals, who are almost assured of a playoff spot. However, they will have a top-two finish in their sights, with the likes of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in decent form. With this game bound to have an impact on the playoff race, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

RR vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesa Pathirana.

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

RR vs CSK, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 68

Date and Time: 20th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium has hosted a fair few high-scoring games in the tournament with there being almost no room for error for the bowlers. The ball should skid on nicely to the bat, allowing batters to go hard from ball one. The shorter square boundaries go against the spinners, who can get some turn in the middle overs. Dew could play a part in the game, with teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss. 180 should be par at the venue, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s RR vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been Rajasthan Royals' best batter this season with the Orange Cap to show for his efforts. However, Buttler hasn't been in the best of form recently, unable to convert starts into big ones. With the match-up against CSK's pacers boding well for him, Buttler is a good addition to your CSK vs RR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has done well in the second half of IPL 2022, scoring some half-centuries at the top of the order. The CSK opener is a good player of spin and has improved gradually against pace in the tournament as well. With Gaikwad keen on completing his campaign on a high, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is one of the better player of spin in the CSK unit, but his form has been patchy. While his off-spin has been used more often in the second half of the tournament, Moeen's batting exploits will be crucial in this game. With the conditions likely to suit him as well, he should be a handy addition to your RR vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has led the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack with aplomb, picking up 24 wickets and leading the wicket-taking charts. The leggie has been RR's go-to bowler, even holding his own in the death overs. Although CSK's batting unit is capable of playing spin well, Chahal's experience and variations should hold him in good stead.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (RR) - 961 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 785 points

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 549 points

Important stats for RR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 366 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 28.15

Jos Buttler - 627 runs in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 52.25

Yuzvendra Chahal - 24 wickets in 13 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 16.83

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Choudhary and Matheesha Pathirana.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

