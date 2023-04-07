RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs DC Dream11 prediction.

The Delhi Capitals have not had the best of starts to their campaign, losing to the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The Capitals will be keen to kickstart their campaign, with the onus on David Warner and Prithvi Shaw to deliver the goods with the bat.

The Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings. Despite the defeat, the Royals will fancy beating Delhi, with Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal being key.

With both teams desperate for a win, another entertaining game is on the cards in Guwahati.

RR vs DC Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 11

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 11th match of IPL 2023 in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: April 8th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why Yuzvendra Chahal can break Dwayne Bravo's most wickets record in IPL 2023

RR vs DC pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 11

The pitch in Guwahati should be a good one to bat on, with the previous game seeing nearly 400 runs being scored. The pacers are likely to struggle at the venue, with the boundary dimensions also not helping their cause. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the game.

in IPL 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

1st-innings score: 197

2nd-innings score: 192

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

RR vs DC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

Jos Buttler is doubtful for this game.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler/Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal/Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and KM Asif.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav

RR vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sanju Samson (2 matches, 97 runs, Average: 48.50)

Sanju Samson has been brilliant with the bat so far, scoring 97 runs across two matches. He is averaging 48.50 with a strike rate of 170.18 holding him in good stead.

With Samson likely to continue to bat in the top order, he is a good addition to your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (2 matches, 93 runs, Average: 46.50)

David Warner has gotten some runs under his belt with 93 runs in two matches so far. Warner has not had the best of strike rates in the IPL this season but is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order.

With Warner boasting an IPL average and strike rate of 42.07 and 140.23, respectively, he is a top pick for your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (2 matches, 52 runs, 1 wicket)

Axar Patel has impressed in patches in this IPL with 52 runs and one wicket in two matches. Axar had a fine outing with the bat in the previous game - a 22-ball 36 against a strong Gujarat Titans bowling attack.

With Axar likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a good pick for your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 13.40)

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best spinners in the league and has started off in good form this season too. He has five wickets in two matches with an average of 13.40.

Although he proved to be expensive in the previous game, Chahal has an IPL bowling strike rate of 16.98, making him a must-have in your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is one of the best openers in the competition with 1607 runs in 65 IPL matches. He is known for his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order with a strike rate of 147.3.

With the conditions on offer likely to suit batters, Shaw is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a good start to his IPL season with 65 runs in two matches at a strike rate in excess of 150. Jaiswal has 612 runs in 25 IPL matches with four fifties to his credit.

With Jaiswal looking good for a big score, he is a good captaincy pick for your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sanju Samson 97 runs in 2 matches Yashasvi Jaiswal 65 runs in 2 matches David Warner 93 runs in 2 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 5 wickets in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 2 wickets in 1 match

RR vs DC match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 11

Anrich Nortje made a good return to IPL cricket, picking up two wickets in the previous game against the Gujarat Titans. He has a fine record in the IPL with a bowling average of 21.22 to his credit. If Nortje is able to find his groove early on, he is a good pick for your RR vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, click here!

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Poll : 0 votes