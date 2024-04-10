RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 24

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals is currently leading the points table as they have won all of their last 4 matches. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have had a very mediocre season till now as they have won 2 of their last 5 matches. They are currently placed seventh in the points table.

These two sides have locked horns 5 times, out of which Gujarat Titans have won 4 matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won only 1 match.

RR vs GT Match Details

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 10 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs GT, 24th Match

Date and Time: 10th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches with spinners taking some wickets in the middle overs. The last IPL match played here was between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 372 runs were scored at a loss of 7 wickets. Rajasthan Royals have won 41 of 60 matches played at this venue.

RR vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - W W W W W

GT - L L W L W

RR vs GT Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar

RR vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He showed his class in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he smashed 100 runs in just 58 balls. He has an average of 38 against Gujarat Titans and 52 at this venue. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is amongst the top batter options for today's match. He has already smashed 183 runs in just 5 matches. He also has an average of 53 at this venue. Sai Sudharsan is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Ravichandran Ashwin and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be useful in today's match as Gujarat Titans middle order is not that strong this year though he has taken 0 wickets in the 5 head-to-head matches.

Bowlers

Trent Boult

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Trent Boult. He has taken 6 wickets in 7 venue matches and has an economy of 7.8 only. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler option for today's match as he has taken 19 wickets in 14 venue matches.

RR vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is one of the most crucial players for Rajasthan Royals in today's match. He was back in form in the last match as he smashed a match-winning century. He has scored at an average of 52 in 18 venue matches smashing a total of 726 runs.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is amongst few Indian players who play pace and spin bowling equally well. He is in great form and already smashed 178 runs in the last 4 matches. He has also smashed 162 runs in the 5 head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs GT, 24th Match

Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or batting all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: S Gill, Y Jaiswal, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: R Parag

Bowlers: N Burger, Y Chahal, T Boult, R Khan, M Sharma

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson, W Saha

Batters: S Gill, Y Jaiswal, S Sudharsan, K Williamson

All-rounders: R Ashwin

Bowlers: Y Chahal, T Boult, R Khan