RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 26, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 6th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, March 26, at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both teams have had an underrated IPL rivalry with a neck-to-neck head-to-head record tied at 14-14.

RR and KKR both suffered big defeats in their opening matches, with the former's bowling attack having an off-day against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR's middle order, on the other hand, crumbled against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Both teams have some quality players capable of turning the match on their own, and an exciting contest awaits the fans at Guwahati.

On that note, let's look at a few game-changing differential Dream11 picks for this fixture.

RR's left-handed Indian finisher Shubham Dubey showcased his batting chops in a useful 34-run cameo off just 11 balls against SRH. While the innings came in a losing cause, it did go a long way in reducing the margin of the defeat for RR, also highlighting Dubey's six-hitting abilities.

The 30-year-old Vidarbha batter has some sparkling numbers in T20 cricket - 686 runs in 27 innings at an average of 40.35 and a strike rate of 156.62. He's very likely to get to bat against this quality KKR bowling lineup. But considering that they're not the best when it comes to death bowling, Shubham could really tee off towards the end of the innings.

While his batting position at No. 7 does dent his Fantasy appeal a bit, Shubham Dubey could be a high-risk, high-reward Dream11 differential.

#2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi (BAT) (KKR)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has played in 11 matches in the IPL for KKR.

20-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi has quickly become a regular in this KKR lineup. While primarily used as a floater in their batting order, Raghuvanshi is expected to come in at No. 4 or 5 this season. He played a sensible 22-ball 30 against RCB in the opener, and appeared to be in great touch.

Raghuvanshi is a clean striker of the ball and can find boundaries at will against spin or pace, regardless of the stage of the game. He's a rare middle-order batter who relies on timing and technical ability more than power or slogging. But his IPL career strike rate of 151.96 proves that he possesses plenty of attacking intent.

Even a powerful 25 or 30-run knock peppered with boundaries is enough to produce a big Dream11 haul nowadays, and Raghuvanshi is more than capable of doing the same, making him an effective differential option.

Not many would've expected Jofra Archer to be at the top of the differentials list after he bowled the most expensive spell in the IPL (0/76 in four overs) in his most recent outing against SRH. However, the English seam-bowling all-rounder certainly has what it takes to bounce back and leave a lasting impact on this match.

Archer's pace, bounce, and the angle across the batter make him a very effective bowler against Sunil Narine, increasing the chances of him picking up early wickets. KKR's middle order also wears a very brittle look, and on what should be a good surface for seam bowling, Archer's pace, off-the-wicket movement, and well-disguised variations could prove too much for them at the death.

He's also a more than handy batter who can tonk the ball a long way to earn some points with the bat. While his latest performance was disappointing, Archer could be a powerful Dream11 differential.

