RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 24th, 2021

Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Both the Royals and the Knight Riders have been underwhelming in IPL 2021 so far, winning just one of their four outings. The Knight Riders will head into the fixture on the back of three straight losses. While their middle-order has impressed of late, the likes of Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have disappointed with the bat in IPL 2021. Their bowling attack has also failed to deliver, with KKR conceding more than 200 runs in their last two games. They will need to come up with a better performance on Saturday, but it is easier said than done for Morgan and co.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals have been riddled with personnel concerns right from the beginning of IPL 2021. With big guns Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer suffering injuries, RR haven't coped well with their absences as they currently lie at the bottom of the points table. Captain Sanju Samson has also blown hot and cold, with Jos Buttler struggling for form at the top of the order. Their bowling attack has impressed in patches, with Kartik Tyagi's absence also being felt to an extent. However, with the IPL 2021 points table slowly taking shape, the Rajasthan Royals would love to end the Mumbai leg on a high with a win on Saturday.

Although both teams have won just one game apiece in IPL 2021, the Kolkata Knight Riders will hold the edge, given their superior batting strength. But one cannot take the Royals for granted, especially as their lower-middle order is chipping in with valuable runs. With both teams looking to return to winning ways, we are in for a mouth-watering IPL 2021 clash at the weekend.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal/Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 18, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 24th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Wankhede Stadium, with scores of 180-190 being chased down rather comfortably in IPL 2021. But it isn't all one-way traffic, with the pacers getting some movement off the surface early on. Although there isn't much turn available, the spinners have used the extra bounce to their advantage. With dew expected to play a part later on, both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss. Although 180 is a bare minimum at the venue, both teams are well and truly capable of breaching it with ease.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RR vs KKR)

RR vs KKR IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Chetan Sakariya, Prasidh Krishna and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Prasidh Krishna and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson