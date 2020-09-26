RR vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 27th, 2020

IPL action moves to Sharjah where a mouthwatering clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab is set to take place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Rajasthan Royals are one of two teams who are currently unbeaten although they have just played one game so far. In their only IPL 2020 fixture, RR overcame CSK courtesy of a Sanju Samson blitzkrieg.

Despite not availing the services of Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and co were able to get the job done although they would welcome Buttler's return with open arms.

While RR has prior experience of playing in Sharjah, they are certainly in for a stern test against a well-oiled Kings XI Punjab side, whose lone loss came in a Super Over thriller against Delhi Capitals.

Captain KL Rahul would be high on confidence after he slammed the first century of IPL 2020 against RCB earlier in the week. With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi looking in fine form with the ball as well, KXIP would be fancied by many to get the two points on Sunday.

However, Kings XI Punjab are slightly behind the Rajasthan Royals in their head-to-head match-up, meaning that they would love to even things up with a win in this fixture.

Their only game in the UAE in IPL 2014 saw Rajasthan Royals succumb to a Glenn Maxwell special, which they would be wary of this time around too. With Jos Buttler's arrival beefing the Royal batting unit, we should be in for a high-scoring thriller in Sharjah.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (C&WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham/Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 9

Date: 27th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Sharjah with the previous game at this venue yielding as many as 33 sixes. There is little help on offer for the bowlers, who have little margin for error on a potentially flat deck.

The dimensions of the ground also provide little respite to the bowlers with the batsmen likely to target the square boundaries more often than not. Wickets in hand will be crucial with both sides hoping to launch an assault in the final few overs.

With dew playing a part, teams will look to chase although it hasn't been quite ideal for teams that have chased this season. Anything above 180 should be a competitive total, though the firepower on either side could dwarf it.

RR vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RR vs KXIP IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Karun Nair, Steve Smith, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell