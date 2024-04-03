DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 3, 2024  

Delhi Capitals (GT) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against each other in Match No.16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, April 3. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the contest.

The Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, began with two defeats on the trot before beating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Knights, on the other hand, have won both their matches and have an excellent net run rate of +1.047.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR game:

#3 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner of DC. Courtesy: IPL

David Warner has been in decent form with the bat and hence, should be picked in DC vs KKR Dream11 teams for the next game. In three matches, Warner has racked up 130 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 144.44 with a top score of 52. If he gets going at the top, the Knights could well end up chasing leather.

#2 Andre Russell (KKR) – 9 credits

Andre Russell of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Andre Russell is someone fantasy users should not think about leaving out of their DC vs KKR Dream11 teams. He did not get to bat against RCB, but scored 64* off 25 balls with seven sixes against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the ball in hand, Russell has been equally effective, having taken four wickets at an economy rate of nine.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR) – 8.5 credits

Sunil Narine of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Sunil Narine was impressive against RCB as he won the Player of the Match award after KKR won comfortable fashion. He picked up the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell and played a quickfire knock of 47 off 22 balls. The veteran also accounted for a wicket against the Sunrisers.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in DC vs KKR match? Sunil Narine Andre Russell 0 votes View Discussion