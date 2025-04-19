RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 36

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed fifth on the points table with four wins in seven matches. They lost their last match to the Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their seven matches. They lost their last match of the season to the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over.

The two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Lucknow Super Giants have won only one match, while Rajasthan Royals have won four.

RR vs LSG Match Details

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 19 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs LSG, 36th Match, IPL 2025

Date and Time: 19th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is flat and offers a lot of opportunities for batters. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 348 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets.

RR vs LSG Form Guide

RR - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

LSG - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

RR vs LSG Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya (impact)

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav (impact)

RR vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 357 runs in the last seven matches. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh and Shimron Hetmyer are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Marsh was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 295 runs in the last six matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Aiden Markram will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has smashed 208 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last seven matches. Nitish Rana is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Shardul Thakur

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ravi Bishnoi and Shardul Thakur. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Shardul Thakur has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 11 wickets in the last seven matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RR vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is one of the most crucial picks from Lucknow SuperGiants as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional record. He has smashed 357 runs in the last seven matches.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is another crucial pick from the Lucknow SuperGiants squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 295 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs LSG, 36th Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Nicholas Pooran

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: M Marsh, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Markram, N Rana, R Parag

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, S Thakur, J Archer

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, N Pooran, R Pant

Batters: M Marsh, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: A Markram, W Hasaranga, R Parag

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, A Khan, T Deshpande

