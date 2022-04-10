RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been brilliant in their debut season, winning three out of their four games so far. KL Rahul and Co. will be keen to continue their winning run against the Rajasthan Royals, who come into the game on the back of a loss at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With the likes of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler in decent form, RR will start as the favorites. But with a resourceful side in their ranks, the Lucknow Super Giants will also fancy a win in what promises to be a cracking game in Mumbai.

RR vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

LSG XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis/Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

RR XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham/Obed McCoy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

RR vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 10th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a touch slower than usual. The pacers should get ample help early on with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the bowlers will look to vary their pace and hit hard lengths. Wickets in hand will be the key, with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total, with the dew factor bound to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s RR vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: After a bright start to his IPL 2022 campaign, Sanju Samson has tailed off a touch in recent games. However, Samson is an able player against both pace and spin, holding him in high regard. With Samson itching to get back amongst the runs, he should be a good addition to your RR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda has been the standout batter in the LSG batting unit, scoring quick and valuable runs in the middle order. Hooda is a fine player of spin and can also roll his arm over if needed. Given Hooda's form with the bat, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has been impressive since his IPL 2022 debut for LSG, nailing his yorkers in the death overs. Although he hasn't been required with the bat so far, Holder is more than capable of scoring handy runs down the order. Given his ability with both bat and ball, Holder is a must-have in your RR vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the best spinners in the world with his IPL 2022 form being noteworthy. Chahal has consistently picked up wickets in the middle overs, with his guile and accuracy serving him well. With the conditions also helping spinners, Chahal should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Avesh Khan (LSG)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Important stats for RR vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 205 runs in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 102.50

Avesh Khan - 7 wickets in 4 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 18.14

Yuzvendra Chahal - 7 wickets in 3 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 9.00

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Jason Holder.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Andrew Tye and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Ravi Bishnoi.

