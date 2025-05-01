RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 1, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the 50th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

The Royals managed to keep their slim playoff chances alive with a terrific run-chase against the Gujarat Titans on Monday. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a 35-ball hundred to help them romp home to a win in a 200+ chase.

They'll go up against an in-form Mumbai Indians team that has won five games in a row coming into this one.

With an upbeat Royals looking to string some wins together, taking on what looks like an unstoppable MI juggernaut, this promises to be an exciting clash. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Despite slowing down in the last couple of matches, Hardik Pandya has had a largely impressive IPL 2025 campaign so far. The all-rounder is the team's second-highest wicket-taker, with 12 wickets in nine matches at a solid bowling average of 19.75. He has also played some vital cameos with the bat.

Hardik has an impressive record against RR, and while the bulk of the damage was done during his stint at GT, he certainly appears to do well against the Royals - scoring 458 runs in 10 matches at an average of 65.4 and a strike rate of 170.3, also picking up 11 wickets with the ball.

Ad

With a very high points ceiling, Hardik is one of the more reliable captaincy options in this match.

It's quite incredible how consistent Suryakumar Yadav has been this season. SKY has crossed the 25-run mark in every single inning in IPL 2025, and has amassed 427 runs in 10 innings, averaging 61.00 at a strike rate close to 170! His form has played a crucial role in MI's resurgent run, which has seen them win five games on the bounce.

Ad

Against an off-color RR bowling unit, Suryakumar Yadav could have another solid outing with the bat, with his terrific boundary-hitting abilities making it very easy for him to race away to another Dream11 points haul. His consistency and form make him a no-brainer as a captaincy choice in this match.

Both of Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL hundreds have come against MI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has overcome a slow start to the season to hit some unreal levels of consistency despite RR's struggles. Only once in his last seven innings has the southpaw failed to cross the 40-run mark, and up against an opponent he loves batting against, another big score seems likely.

Ad

Jaiswal enjoys playing against the Mumbai Indians, with his record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium also quite impressive. In 17 innings at the venue, he has smashed 667 runs at an average of 44.5 and a strike rate of 151.9.

He's definitely one of the best Dream11 captaincy choices for this one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More