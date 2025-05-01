RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 50

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, May 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the points table with six wins from ten matches. They are on a winning streak and won their last match against Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won three out of ten matches. They still have a slight chance to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 30 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 15 matches while Rajasthan Royals have won 14 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

RR vs MI Match Details

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs MI, 50th Match

Date and Time: 1st May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans where a total of 421 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

RR vs MI Form Guide

RR - Won 3 of their last 10 matches

MI - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

RR vs MI Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (impact)

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma (impact)

RR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 273 runs in the last ten matches. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Suryakumar Yadav was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 427 runs in the last ten matches. Rohit Sharma is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 109 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last nine matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Trent Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Trent Boult has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 13 wickets in the last ten matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler for today's match.

RR vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the most crucial picks from Mumbai Indians as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and has exceptional records. He has smashed 427 runs in the last ten matches.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is another crucial pick from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 109 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 50th Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Suryakumar Yadav

Riyan Parag

Will Jacks

Hardik Pandya

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton

Batters: S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Sharma

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Jacks, R Parag

Bowlers: T Boult, J Bumrah, J Archer

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Rickelton

Batters: S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Sharma

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Jacks, R Parag

Bowlers: T Boult, J Bumrah, S Sharma, D Chahar

