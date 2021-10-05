RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 51

Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Rajasthan Royals (RR) taking on the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The race for the IPL 2021 playoffs is heating up with defending champions Mumbai Indians looking to inch ahead with a win in this fixture. However, the Royals come into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With both teams in a do-or-die situation, an exciting game of IPL cricket beckons in Sharjah.

RR vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

RR XI

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Akash Singh and Chetan Sakariya

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Jayant Yadav

Match Details

RR vs MI, IPL 2021, Match 51

Date and Time: 5th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch in Sharjah is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, who will be in the firing line early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the nature of the track. The pacers will also look to take the pace off, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good score at the venue.

Today's RR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has been in fairly decent form, even contending for the Orange Cap in IPL 2021. Samson has been able to mix aggression with composure in equal measure, making him a dangerous player in the middle overs. With form on his side, Samson is a must-have in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav got off to a start in his previous outing although he couldn't convert it into a big knock against the Delhi Capitals (DC). With Sharjah being a slow track, Yadav's ability against the spinners holds him in good stead, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

All-rounder

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has blown hot and cold for Mumbai but his ability is undeniable. The burly West Indian's big-hitting prowess is highly valued and given his handy medium pace, he is a must-have in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has emerged as Rajasthan's lead pacer with his clever variations holding him in good stead. The left-arm pacer has been decent in the death overs and should pick up a wicket or two in the RR vs MI game.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (RR) - 789 points

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 573 points

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 534 points

Important Stats for RR vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson: 480 runs in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 48.00

Jasprit Bumrah: 17 wickets in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 21.00

Mustafizur Rahman: 13 wickets in 12 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 28.69

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar and Mayank Markande

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar and Rahul Tewatia

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Edited by Samya Majumdar