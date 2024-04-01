RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 14

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed third in the points table as they have won both of their last two matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are facing their worst season as they have lost both of their opening matches.

These two sides have locked horns 30 times, out of which Mumbai Indians have won 16 matches. Rajasthan Royals have won 13 matches, while one match ended in a draw.

RR vs MI Match Details

The 14th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs MI, 14th Match

Date and Time: 1st April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches. Pacers are more useful here than spinners at this venue.

The last IPL match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans back in May 2023, where a total of 401 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets. The team batting first has won 13 of 38 matches played at this venue.

RR vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - W W W L W

MI - L L L W W

RR vs MI Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger

MI Playing XI

Surya Kumar Yadav is unavailable

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya ©, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd

RR vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He hasn't shown his class till now in the 2024 season, but one should never underestimate him. He has an average of 63 against Mumbai Indians. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has shown his destructive side after losing the captaincy. He has an average of 35 at this venue and 22 against Rajasthan Royals. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. While Hardik Pandya is yet to show his class after all the captaincy backlash, Riyan Parag is in the form of his life. He has already smashed 127 runs in the last two matches.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. He has taken 17 wickets in 12 head-to-head matches and has an economy of 6.3 only. Trent Boult is another good bowler option for today's nail-biting match.

RR vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most crucial players for Mumbai Indians in today's match. His role is clear, smashing bowlers in powerplay overs. He has a very good record against Rajasthan Royals' current bowlers and an average of 34 in the 79 matches played at this venue.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is amongst a few international players who play pace and spin bowling equally well. He showed his class in the last IPL season and will be looking forward to being back in form. He loves performing against Mumbai Indians smashing 504 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 148.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs MI, 14th Match

Hardik Pandya

Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ishan Kishan

Rohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or batting all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: R Sharma, Y Jaiswal, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya, R Parag

Bowlers: J Bumrah, Y Chahal, T Boult

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: R Sharma, Y Jaiswal, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, Y Chahal, T Boult, G Coetzee