RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in Match 45 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Abu Dhabi.

Much like the CSK vs RCB clash, this game will feature two teams which have experienced contrasting fortunes in IPL 2020. While MI are among the favourites to seal a spot in the top 2, RR are among the bottom teams in IPL 2020 and desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rohit Sharma's team are on the back of a dominant 10-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the CSK top order before Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan - who opened the batting in the absence of the MI captain - took MI over the line with ease.

RR, on the other hand, seemed to have got their IPL 2020 campaign back on track with a convincing 7-wicket win over MS Dhoni's men, but squandered any momentum they may have gained with a walloping at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2008 IPL champions have been kind of a bogey team for MI, but they have their task cut out.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson might have turned a corner in IPL 2020

Sanju Samson may be RR's top scorer in IPL 2020, but he's had a dreadful run of form of late. After a couple of brilliant fifties in the first two IPL 2020 games, the Kerala batsman hasn't crossed forty since.

Samson's highest score since the first two fixtures, however, came in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. If not for Ben Stokes' struggles at the other end, we might have seen the 25-year-old kick on and register a big score.

Advertisement

Given his promising innings in the previous game, Samson is a left-field choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's services weren't required in MI's previous game

After consecutive fifties at the midway stage of IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav's form has tailed off once again, and his inconsistency is becoming a pattern now. The MI No. 3 has scores of 10 and 0 in his previous two innings, and wasn't required to bat in his previous game against the Chennai Super Kings.

However, Yadav will take heart from the fact that his highest score in IPL 2020 (an unbeaten 79) so far came against RR. The classy right-hander will be raring to go, and has the prospect of an India debut to motivate him even further.

Yadav is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

Advertisement

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold in the middle order for RR

Jos Buttler has been deployed by RR in the middle order of late, and he has blown hot and cold in the role that he plays for his national team. The Englishman scored a match-winning unbeaten 70 against the Chennai Super Kings, but struggled in his previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With Ben Stokes' lack of impetus at the top of the order hurting RR, we could see Buttler move back up to the top of the order and partner Robin Uthappa. The wicket-keeper's joint-highest score in IPL 2020 came against the same opposition, and he was slightly unlucky to be dismissed thanks to an excellent catch by Kieron Pollard on the boundary.

Against one of his favourite oppositions, Buttler is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs MI IPL 2020 game.