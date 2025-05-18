RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 18, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This clash is one of the most anticipated fixtures for the neutrals in the IPL, with RR and PBKS having played out many memorable clashes in the past.

Ad

While the reverse fixture ended in a comfortable win for RR, it's the Punjab Kings who come into this match as the favorites. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are on the cusp of making it to the playoffs, and a win tonight would go a long way in helping them attain a Top 2 Finish. They'll fancy their chances against an out-of-form RR team that's already eliminated.

Let's now take a look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a positive outing.

Ad

Trending

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai (ALL) (PBKS)

Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai adds plenty of value to this PBKS side, and could prove to be a shrewd inclusion in your Dream11 teams. The seam-bowling all-rounder is one of the best in ODI cricket, and while he is yet to become a similar force in the shortest format, he has quite a high points ceiling.

Omarzai was used as a floater and a spin-hitter in PBKS's first match of the season, and while he hasn't done much with the bat since, he certainly possesses the ability to wield the willow to good effect. He's also likely to be one of their front-line bowlers, and should bowl across all phases of the match.

Ad

He certainly has what it takes to be a decent Dream11 differential punt in this match.

#2 Dhruv Jurel (WK) (RR)

Dhruv Jurel has struggled against the spinners in IPL 2025.

The return of RR captain Sanju Samson and the presence of Prabhsimran Singh among the wicket-keepers are sure to diminish Dhruv Jurel's Dream11 appeal, reducing his ownership levels to differential status. One of RR's prized pre-auction retentions, Jurel hasn't had the best of times in IPL 2025, with his struggles against spin quite evident - average of 17.2 and a strike rate of 108.9 against spin.

Ad

However, PBKS has one of the weaker spin-bowling units in the league, and even their pacers, barring Arshdeep, haven't quite executed their plans well in the death overs. Jurel possesses a wide array of shots, and his knowledge of the conditions at Jaipur certainly makes it likely for him to make an impact in the second half of the RR batting innings.

While a risky choice due to his sub-par run of form, Dhruv Jurel has the ability to reward his loyal Dream11 backers.

Ad

#1 Mitchell Owen (ALL) (PBKS)

The exciting Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Owen is all set to make his IPL debut today. The POTM winner in the BBL 24/25 Final, the powerful batter played a crucial role in the Hobart Hurricanes' title-winning campaign, smashing 452 runs at an average of 45.20 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 203.60.

While the 23-year-old couldn't replicate his form in the SA20 or the PSL, he certainly has an edge about him, much like Jake Fraser-McGurk when he first burst onto the scene for DC last season. He's also a more than capable seam-bowler, and could chip in with some handy points with the ball, furthering his Dream11 potential.

His powerful ball-striking results in him having quite a high points ceiling, and that makes Mitchell Owen an explosive Dream11 differential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More