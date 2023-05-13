RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 14, 2023  

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to face each other in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IP) 2023 on Sunday, May 14. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the contest.

The Royals currently have 12 points from as many matches and don’t have much room for error going forward. They will go into the game after beating Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

RCB, led by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, are placed sixth and need a win to climb the ladder. They lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets last time around.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the RR vs RCB game:

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 9 credits

Yashasvi Jaiswal. Courtesy: IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal is in stupendous form and fantasy users can’t afford to leave him out of their teams for the RR vs RCB match. The left-handed batter has scored 575 runs from 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15 with four half-centuries and one century to show for his efforts.

He also holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty off 13 balls against the Knight Riders.

#2 Faf du Plessis (RCB) – 9 credits

Faf du Plessis of RCB. Courtesy: IPL

Faf du Plessis is currently the leading run-scorer of IPL 2023. The RCB captain has scored 576 runs from 11 matches at an average of 57.60 and a strike rate of 157.80 with six half-centuries to his name.

The right-handed batter has been thoroughly consistent and fantasy users should definitely pick him in their teams for the RR vs RCB match.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 9 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal. Courtesy: IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in brilliant form in the IPL 20234. The leg-spinner has picked up 21 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 7.91. Having picked up two four-wicket hauls on the trot, Chahal has done well in recent times.

He also became the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL, going past Dwayne Bravo.

