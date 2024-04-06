RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 6, 2024  

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be up against each other in Match No. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, April 6. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host the contest.

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have been on a rampage. With wins in all three matches, RR have done brilliantly until now. The Challengers, on the other hand, are struggling after losing three out of four matches in the championship.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the RR vs RCB game:

#3 Riyan Parag (RR) – 8.5 credits

Riyan Parag of RR in action. Courtesy: IPL

Riyan Parag has simply been outstanding for the Royals in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. Batting at No. 4, the 22-year-old has been amongst the runs. In three games, the youngster has scored 181 runs at an average of 181 and a strike-rate of 160.17 with two half-centuries. He should be picked in RR vs RCB Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli of RCB. Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Virat Kohli has been on top of his game and has arguably been the standout batter for the Challengers in the ongoing edition of the league. In four games, Kohli has scored 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike-rate of 140.97 with two half-centuries to show for his efforts. Fantasy users should not leave him out of their RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Trent Boult (RR) – 9 credits

Trent Boult of RR in action. Courtesy: IPL

Trent Boult has always been a tough customer to deal with, especially in the powerplay. In three games, the New Zealand left-arm pacer picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.81. He will be high on confidence after picking up three wickets against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Boult should be there in RR vs RCB Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in RR vs RCB match? Virat Kohli Riyan Parag 0 votes View Discussion