RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 13, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 28th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both teams come into this Royal battle on the back of defeats. While the hosts lost an away game to the Gujarat Titans, RCB's home troubles continued as KL Rahul's special 93* condemned them to their second home defeat in as many games. While they'll look to extend their 100% away record this season, the Royals will look to start their home stint in Jaipur on a positive note.

It's time to look at three players who'd make good Dream11 captaincy picks in this match.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match

Wanindu Hasaranga's leg spin will be crucial to RR's chances of winning this match on what should be a spin-friendly Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch. The Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder was absent from RR's previous outing due to personal reasons, but is expected to return to the team for this match.

Hasaranga picked up a four-wicket haul earlier in the season against CSK, and while he could go for a few runs, he is a bonafide wicket-taker in this format. Considering that he can also strike the ball a long way, he has a pretty high points ceiling and could be a competent Dream11 captaincy pick.

Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 72-ball 113* the last time he played in Jaipur.

RCB opener Virat Kohli should be a solid Dream11 captaincy choice in this match. Virat has made a decent start to the season, scoring 186 runs in five matches at a positive strike rate of 145.31, striking well in the powerplay. That will be quite important in this fixture, with run-scoring likely to get difficult as the ball gets older.

On a wicket like this, someone like Kohli, who's adept at rotating the strike, running hard, and maximizing the dimensions of the ground, is the most likely to score lots of runs. His experience, consistency, and run-scoring ability make Virat Kohli a quality Dream11 captaincy option this afternoon.

Someone who knows this ground well is RR skipper Sanju Samson. The opening batter has had a middling start to the season, but after a confident 28-ball 41 in RR's recent defeat to GT, Samson will look to get a move on and keep the runs flowing in this match.

Samson has played 32 innings at Jaipur, scoring nearly 1000 runs at an average of 38.37. That number goes even higher when we consider last season. In IPL 2024, Samson made 272 runs in five innings at this venue, getting dismissed only twice.

With him also contributing points through wicketkeeping, Samson is one of the best Dream11 captaincy candidates for this game.

