RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 42

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently placed fourth on points table with five wins of their last eight matches. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are currently placed eighth with only two wins of their last eight matches. They lost their last match to Lucknow Super Giants by 2 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 33 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 16 matches while Rajasthan Royals have won 14. Three matches ended without any result.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs RCB, 42nd Match

Date and Time: 24th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, where a total of 193 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets in a rain affected match.

RR vs RCB Form Guide

RR - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

RCB - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

Sanju Samson is unavailable

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (impact)

RR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 213 runs in the last eight matches. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 322 runs in the last eight matches. Rajat Patidar is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Krunal Pandya and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. He has smashed 212 runs in the last eight matches. Wanindu Hasaranga is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Jofra Archer. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 12 wickets in the last eight matches. Bhuvneshvar Kumar is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 322 runs in the last eight matches.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another crucial pick from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 213 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs RCB, 42nd Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Rajat Patidar

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Jurel, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, D Padikkal, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: K Pandya, R Parag, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: J Archer, J Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Jurel, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, D Padikkal, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: B Kumar, J Hazlewood, Y Dayal

