RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Royals have been the the team to beat with two brilliant performances in IPL 2022. Riding on the exploits of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, RR are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and will look to sustain their unbeaten start. However, they come across RCB, who are on the rise with a good win against KKR. The likes of Faf du Plessis and Wanindu Hasaranga have hit the ground running, holding the three-time IPL finalists in good stead. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Harshal Patel.

RR XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

RR vs RCB, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: 5th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Wankhede Stadium despite the average first-innings total in IPL 2022 at the venue being 142 runs. The powerplay phase will be key with ample amount of swing available with the new ball. The spinners could also get some turn in the middle overs despite the dew factor. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to chase under the lights. 170 should be par at the venue with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s RR vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was at his supreme best in the previous game, scoring a hundred against the Mumbai Indians. Buttler is a fine player of pace and can more than hold his own against spin. With form on his side, Buttler should get the nod over Dinesh Karthik, who is expected to bat lower down the order for RCB.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Although it is still early days in IPL 2022, Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold in the tournament. He is one of the finest players in the world and has a knack for scoring big runs in the top order. Although the Rajasthan Royals have a strong spin attack to counter him, Virat's experience should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga starred in the previous game for RCB, picking up four wickets against KKR. The Sri Lankan all-rounder is one of the best leg-spinners in the world with his variations and accuracy being key. Given his recent form, Hasaranga should make for a good addition to your RR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed for the Royals, with his leg-spin delivering a few wickets in the middle overs. The leggie will want to come up with a good performance against his former employers RCB and prove a point at their expense. Like Hasaranga, Chahal has also been in fine form, making him a must-have in your RR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Trent Boult (RR)

Important stats for RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 135 runs in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 67.50

Wanindu Hasaranga - 5 wickets in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 12.00

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5 wickets in 2 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 9.60

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Devdutt Padikkal, Sherfane Rutherford, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult and Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

Edited by Samya Majumdar