RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 19

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals is currently placed second in the points table as they have won all of their last 3 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are currently placed eighth in the points table with only 1 win of their last 4 matches.

These two sides have locked horns 30 times, out of which Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 15 matches. Rajasthan Royals have won 12 matches, while 3 matches ended in a draw.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs RCB, 19th Match

Date and Time: April 6, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches with spinners taking some wickets in the middle overs. The last IPL match played here was between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 358 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets. The team batting first have won 5 of 13 matches played at this venue.

RR vs RCB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - W W W W L

RCB - L L W L L

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Nandre Burger.

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He hasn't shown his class till now in the 2024 season, but one should never underestimate him. He has an average of 35 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 42 at this venue. Sanju Samson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has shown his destructive side this year in the IPL. He has already smashed 203 runs in just 4 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Riyan Parag is another good pick who is in the form of his life. He has already smashed 181 runs in the last three matches.

Bowlers

Trent Boult

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Trent Boult. He has taken 16 wickets in 11 head-to-head matches and has an economy of 8.3 only. Yuzvendra Chahal is another good bowler option for today's nail-biting match.

RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in today's match. He is not only anchoring the innings for the team but also smashing bowlers. He has a very good record against Rajasthan Royals current bowlers and an average of 27 in 29 matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is amongst few Indian players who play pace and spin bowling equally well. He has smashed 320 runs in the 11 matches played at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs RCB, 19th Match

Jos Buttler

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Faf du Plessis

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or batting all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli

All-rounders: C Green, R Parag, G Maxwell

Bowlers: N Burger, Y Chahal, T Boult

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Y Jaiswal, V Kohli

All-rounders: C Green, R Ashwin, G Maxwell

Bowlers: M Siraj, Y Chahal, T Boult