RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 50

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals are currently leading the points table with 8 wins of their last 9 matches. They won their last match against Lucknow SuperGiants by 7 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are currently placed fifth in the points table as they have won 5 matches of their last 9 matches.

These two squads have played a total of 18 head-to-head matches, and both the teams have won 9 matches each.

RR vs SRH Match Details

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs SRH, 50th Match

Date and Time: 2nd May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad supports batters. It is the same pitch where Sunrisers Hyderabad smashed the big score of 277 runs. The last match played here was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 377 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets. Rajasthan Royals have won 3 of their 7 matches at this venue while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 33 of their 54 venue matches.

RR vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

RR - W W W W L

SRH - L L W W W

RR vs SRH Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

RR vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is smashing in every match possible and has a very good head-to-head record. He has also smashed 319 runs in the last 8 matches. He has an average of 32 in 12 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head has smashed 338 runs in the last 8 matches. Abhishek Sharma is another good option for today's match as he has smashed 303 runs in the last 9 matches.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Riyan Parag is in the best form of his life as he has already smashed 332 runs in the last 9 matches. K Nitesh Reddy is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Yuzvendra Chahal. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Trent Boult is another good bowler who has taken 10 wickets in the last 9 matches.

RR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He hasn't bowled in any match till now, but currently is in the best form of his life with the bat. He has already smashed 338 runs in the last 8 matches. He has smashed 114 runs in 4 venue matches at a strike rate of 200.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler loves performing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 319 runs in the last 8 matches. He has an average of 32 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which rises to 42 while batting first.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs SRH, 50th Match

Heinrich Klaasen

Jos Buttler

Sanju Samson

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Travis Head

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: A Sharma, Y Jaiswal, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram, R Parag

Bowlers: T Boult, Y Chahal, P Cummins

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: A Sharma, Y Jaiswal, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: T Boult, Y Chahal, P Cummins, S Sharma

