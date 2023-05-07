RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 52

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction.

SunRisers Hyderabad have underwhelmed this season despite a good off-season in terms of player signings. SRH have three wins from nine matches with their batting unit struggling for consistency.

As for the Royals, they come into the game on the back of two big losses against the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans. They would want the duo of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler to step up as they seek a return to winning ways.

The reverse fixture saw Rajasthan thump SunRisers by a whopping margin of 72 runs. But with both sides looking well-matched on paper, an intriguing contest beckons in Jaipur.

RR vs SRH Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 52

SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the 52nd match of IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Friday, May 7. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 52

Date and Time: May 7th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

RR vs SRH pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 52

Jaipur has offered up different surfaces in the IPL so far with the first-innings scores this season reading 118, 202, and 154. The previous game saw spin dominate proceedings, with spinners picking up six out of the 11 wickets to fall. The powerplay phase may not be as fruitful for the bowlers, who have only accounted for three wickets across six innings. Batting first might be the preferred option, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium

1st-innings score: 157

2nd-innings score: 144

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

RR vs SRH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult/Adam Zampa and Sandeep Sharma.

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen/Akeal Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

RR vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (10 matches, 297 runs, Average: 29.70)

Jos Buttler has had his moments this season with 297 runs in 10 matches. He is averaging 29.70 with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

With Buttler scoring a fifty in the reverse fixture against the SunRisers, he is a fine pick for your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Tripathi (9 matches, 190 runs, Average: 23.75)

Rahul Tripathi has underwhelmed to an extent for the SunRisers this season. He has 190 runs in nine matches at an average of 23.75.

He is a decent player of both pace and spin and can be backed to be a great pick for your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravichandran Ashwin (11 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 20.00)

Ravichandran Ashwin has been the best bowler for the Royals this season. He has 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20. Ashwin has also chipped with some crucial runs, often being promoted to the middle order as well.

With Ashwin in decent form coming into the game, he is a fine pick for your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Markande (7 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 16.64)

Mayank Markande has improved in leaps and bounds this season, starring as SunRisers' lead spinner. He has 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.64.

Markande has also been very economical with an economy rate of less than seven, making him a fine addition to your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has blown hot and cold in the IPL this season. He has 173 runs and one wicket in eight matches and comes into the game on the back of a decent outing against the Knight Riders.

With Markram capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the highest run-scorers this season with 442 runs in 10 matches. Jaiswal is averaging 44.20 with a fine strike rate of 158.42.

With Jaiswal boasting a decent record in Jaipur as well, he is a good captaincy pick for your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Yashasvi Jaiswal 442 runs in 10 matches Jos Buttler 297 runs in 10 matches Rahul Tripathi 190 runs in 9 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 13 wickets in 10 matches Mayank Markande 11 wickets in 7 matches

RR vs SRH match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 52

Yuzvendra Chahal has done well in the tournament with 13 wickets in 10 matches. Even though his form has been inconsistent of late, Chahal still remains a threat with the ball.

With the conditions likely to suit spin, Chahal could be a good differential pick for your RR vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters: Rahul Tripathi (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Markande

