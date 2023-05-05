3 positives for SRH from their loss against KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 runs to stay alive in the Tata IPL 2023. There was no change in the points table with this result, as KKR remained in 8th place while SRH continue to be in 9th.

Batting first, KKR posted a total of 171/9 at the end of their 20 overs. KKR's score seemed to be 10-15 runs short, especially because the playing surface was a good one for batting. The KKR batting effort was headlined by captain Nitish Rana (42 runs off 31 balls) and Rinku Singh (46 runs off 35 balls), both of whom missed out on well-deserved half-centuries.

In reply, SRH were off to a fast start but unsteady start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay itself. SRH looked in trouble after Harry Brooks' dismissal, with the score at 54/4 in 6.2 overs.

However, the in-form Heinrich Klassen and captain Aiden Markram. With the score at 124/4 in 14 overs and Klassen and Markram in full flow, it seemed that the result was a mere formality for the hosts.

However, both of them fell quickly. Following this, the choking of SRH's lower-middle order and some disciplined bowling by KKR meant that the visitors won the match by 5 runs in the end. It was a game that should have been won by SRH, and they would feel gutted at missing out on a rather easy win.

On that note, here are three positives for SRH from their loss against KKR.

#1 Heinrich Klassen delivers yet another excellent performance for SRH

Heinrich Klassen has by far been SRH's best batter throughout the season. Klassen (36 runs off 20 balls) delivered the goods yet again in yesterday's game, playing a swashbuckling knock that put his team in the driver's seat in the contest.

The South African struck one boundary and three monstrous sixes in an innings in which he played at a strike rate of 180. He will be gutted to not convert his excellent start into a match-winning knock for his side.

In six innings this year, he has struck 189 runs at a stupendous average of 47.25 and a tremendous strike rate of 181.73. Klassen has often played the rescue act for his side, as most of SRH's batters have not been among the runs.

The Protea batter will be hoping to take his side home in the games to come, as every game from now on will be a must-win encounter for SRH.

#2 Markram delivers a fine all-round performance

Aiden Markram, who hasn't had the best of seasons for SRH so far, put in a stunning all-around effort for the hosts.

With the ball, he bowled a decent 3-over spell, giving away 24 runs at an acceptable economy rate of 8 and dismissing the well-set Nitish Rana, who was nearing a half-century.

Markram took a top-quality catch to dismiss Rana off his own bowling. The captain ran backward and dived full length to complete the dismissal.

With the bat too, Markaram (41 runs off 40 balls) battled it out for his side in spite of being far from his fluent best. Markram supported Klassen before taking command himself after the latter's dismissal.

He struck four fours in his labored knock. In 8 innings this year, Markaram has scored 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 128.14.

#3 Mayank Markande continues to impress with the ball

Mayank Markande, who burst onto the scene in IPL 2018 for the Mumbai Indians, has had an impressive season for SRH this year. In yesterday's game, he gave away just 29 runs in his four overs, picking up the crucial wicket of Andre Russell, who looked set for a big score.

In an excellent piece of spin bowling, the youngster bowled a loopy top spinner wide of off stump, inviting a big shot from Russell. In the end, Russell fell for the trap, giving a simple catch to T. Natarajan.

In seven matches this season, Markande has picked up 11 wickets and is currently in the 12th position in the Purple Cap race, having played a couple of lesser games than the other competitors.

However, his economy rate of 6.53 has allowed SRH to control the game in the middle overs. Young Markande will be looking to continue his good show for SRH in the games to come.

