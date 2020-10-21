RR vs SRH IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 22nd, 2020

Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has Rajasthan Royals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Despite beginning the tournament in fine fashion, Rajasthan Royals haven't been able to get going in IPL 2020 so far. After ten games in the competition, the Royals have four wins to show for their efforts and are barely in the race for a top-four finish.

Although the trio of Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia have done their bit, the team hasn't managed to fire as a unit, which is a cause for concern heading into the business end of the competition. However, the Royals come into this game on the back of a stunning win over Chennai Super Kings, which should give them much-needed confidence for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are also teethering on the brink of elimination after winning just three of their nine games in IPL 2020. Like the Royals, the Sunrisers also haven't fired as a unit, with captain David Warner unable to score freely at the top of the order.

Their cause hasn't been helped by injuries to Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, which has left them shorthanded in the bowling department. A lot depends on Rashid Khan, who holds the key for the Sunrisers in the middle overs, and much is also expected of uncapped pacer Natarajan as well.

The Sunrisers wouldn't look too keenly on the reverse fixture between the two team in IPL 2020. Despite dominating most of that game, Sunrisers Hyderabad succumbed to a stunning onslaught from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag, something they will be looking to avenge this time around.

With both teams looking to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive, we are in for another thrill-a-minute contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Y Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Predicted Playing-11

Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (C), Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan and T Natarajan.

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 40

Date: 22nd October 2020, (at 7:30 PM IST)

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has seen its fair share of action in IPL 2020, with the average first innings score at the venue being 174. The bowlers have been successful at this venue, with enough movement available off the surface to keep them interested.

Despite the dimensions of the ground playing into their hands, teams have preferred to see out the initial phase where the pacers have ruled the roost with incisive swing bowling. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side, with a score above 160 being a bare minimum.

Although dew could play a part, both teams will ideally look to bat first as the ball tends to hold up a bit in the second half of IPL 2020 games.

