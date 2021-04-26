DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 27th, 2021

Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been impressive this season with four wins each in five games. The Delhi Capitals in particular have exceeded expectations, given the personnel concerns they have had to cope with in the last few weeks. However, Rishabh Pant and co. have stormed to three consecutive wins after their loss to the Rajasthan Royals in the first week of IPL 2021. With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw firing on all cylinders at the top of the order, Delhi Capitals are well-equipped to take on the Ahmedabad challenge. However, Ravi Ashwin's indefinite absence could be a concern for the Capitals.

Their opponents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, have been the surprise package of IPL 2021 so far. Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling attack, the RCB have won four out of their five games. But their defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their last outing came as a reality check. Nevertheless, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to return to winning ways with a good performance. The onus will be on captain Virat Kohli and deputy AB de Villiers to fire the RCB to a win, with the likes of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj impressing with the ball in IPL 2021.

Both teams look well-matched on paper, but the Delhi Capitals will hold the advantage heading into the game, given their squad balance and the momentum they currently carry. Either way, both teams will look to top the table with a win on Tuesday, at least until Chennai Super Kings' next game.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan and Umesh Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 22, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 27th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with some help on offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. While there shouldn't be much swing available for fast bowlers, altering their pace should be a decent option for them. The spinners should get the ball to grip and turn off the surface, which should make for an exciting contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. 160-170 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being key to the outcome of the game.

Advertisement

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DC vs RCB)

DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan

Captain: AB de Villiers. Vice-captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Devdutt Padikkal