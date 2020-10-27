SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 47 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai.

DC are comfortably placed in top half of the IPL 2020 points table, and could move to the very summit with a win. SRH, on the other hand, are stuck in 7th place with only 4 wins from 11 games, and a loss would see them eliminated from playoff contention.

Despite being in second place in the IPL 2020 points table, DC are on a two-match losing streak in which the batting lineup has failed to support the in-form Shikhar Dhawan. The other opening slot is a matter of concern, with neither Ajinkya Rahane nor Prithvi Shaw doing the position much justice.

SRH have batting concerns of their own to worry about. No one among their famed top-order has stepped up to the plate this season, with Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Manish Pandey all highly inconsistent in IPL 2020. In a do-or-die game, the Orange Army will need their marquee players to lead from the front.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis needs to shore up DC's middle order

After a splendid start to his IPL 2020 campaign in which he scored a couple of blistering fifties, Marcus Stoinis' influence has waned slightly. The Aussie all-rounder is DC's third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020, but has a highest score of 24 in his last 5 innings.

Stoinis has also been used sparingly with the ball, although he did take two wickets in his previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With the pitches slowing down sufficiently and DC's top order misfiring, the 31-year-old could have the perfect opportunity to contribute in both departments.

Stoinis is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#2 Rashid Khan

Rashid is a bowler similar to Varun Chakravarthy

SRH's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps, Rashid Khan has been consistent as ever in IPL 2020. Although he has been played out by oppositions, the Afghanistan skipper has managed to provide regular breakthroughs with his accuracy and speed through the air.

Rashid will be of vital importance in what is an elimination game for SRH, and he could compound the woes of the struggling SRH middle order. The leg-spinner is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has held up one end consistently in IPL 2020

After a couple of low scores and a shoulder injury that threatened to be much more than a bruise, Shreyas Iyer returned to form in DC's previous IPL 2020 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The DC skipper made 47 before being forced into a lofted shot by the climbing required run rate, and holed out in the deep.

Against SRH, Iyer will have his task cut out against Rashid Khan in the middle overs, but there's no one better than him at taking on the spinners in the absence of field restrictions. The 25-year-old has proved to be an astute captain in IPL 2020, and he'll know how important it is for his team to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Someone who leads from the front, Iyer is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs DC IPL 2020 game.