SRH vs DC IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 27th, 2020

Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are the verge of elimination from IPL 2020, and desperately need a win in this game. Despite having shown glimpses of brilliance in the middle phase of the tournament, SRH haven't put in an all-round performance yet, and will be looking to do so against DC.

Much is expected from captain David Warner, who has blown hot and cold this season. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow have also been unable to sustain their form. With an inexperienced bowling attack in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH will have to play out of their skins to get the win in Dubai.

Unlike SRH, the Delhi Capitals are the verge of qualification. However, they don't have momentum on their side and come into this game on the back of consecutive losses. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, none of the DC batsmen have performed consistently of late, and this will be a slight cause for concern for the team.

DC's bowling attack has been the talk of the town, with the overseas pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje having picked up 37 wickets between them in IPL 2020. The spin tandem of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel has also excelled this year.

DC wouldn't be too keen on looking back at the reverse fixture, in which Rashid Khan starred in a low-scoring game. However, Shreyas Iyer's side will fancy their chances of a win, especially given that SRH's famed top order hasn't really fired in this IPL.

With all to play for on Tuesday, we should be in for another entertaining game in IPL 2020.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Check IPL Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje

Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 47

Date: 27th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been on the slower side in recent games, with the average first-innings score in the last three IPL matches at this venue being just 142.

And although there has been a lot of swing for the bowlers to exploit, the spinners will play a significant role in the games to come at this venue.

Advertisement

With one side of the ground being relatively bigger than the other, the bowlers will want to bowl to their fields, which Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan did to perfection against SRH recently.

Wickets in hand and a stable platform should help the batting side achieve around 155, which is more than competitive at this venue. With dew expected to play some part as well, both teams will ideally look to field upon winning the toss.

SRH vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SRH vs DC IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan and Ravi Ashwin

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant