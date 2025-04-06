SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 6, 2025

Gujarat Titans will play their second away match of IPL 2025 against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 6. The Titans recently defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and now, they will be keen to beat SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Shubman Gill-led outfit suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings in their opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the team has recovered quickly by recording wins over the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On the other side, the SunRisers Hyderabad have had an opposite campaign in IPL 2025. SRH started with a victory against the Rajasthan Royals, but after that, the Orange Army has lost matches against the Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pat Cummins and co. will be desperate for a win when they take on the Gujarat Titans. Before the big game commences in Hyderabad, here's a look at the three players who Dream11 users can pick as captain or vice-captain of their respective fantasy teams for this IPL 2025 match.

#1 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is yet to play a big knock in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter has gotten off to good starts, but he has failed to convert those starts into grand scores.

The conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium suit the batters. Earlier in the tournament, SunRisers Hyderabad posted a 280+ total on this ground against the Rajasthan Royals. Hence, it will be a wise move to back Gill as captain or vice-captain of the fantasy team.

Irrespective of whether the Titans bat first or second, Gill should score big. If GT bat first, the skipper may even end up recording a ton at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT)

Another batter from the Gujarat Titans squad to feature on the list is their left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan. The youngster has performed his job brilliantly. He has outshone Shubman Gill in the competition so far.

Although Sai has a habit of starting slow and taking his time initially, his strike rate increases quickly once he gets settled in the middle. He scored two half-centuries in the first two matches and then got out for 49 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With the pitch in Hyderabad expected to favor the batters, picking Sai as a captain or vice-captain in the fantasy team will be a safe move.

#3 Ishan Kishan (WK) (SRH)

While all eyes will be on Heinrich Klaasen and Jos Buttler in the wicketkeepers' section, SRH's new star Ishan Kishan can surprise the fans by playing a big knock against the Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Kishan already has one century at this stadium in IPL 2025.

The left-handed batter knows the conditions in Hyderabad well. Although he has not produced an impactful performance after the ton against the Rajasthan Royals, Kishan is such a player who can score loads of fantasy points on his day. Selecting him as captain or vice-captain is a risky move, but it can pay off well.

