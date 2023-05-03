SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 47

The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the bottom half of the points table with three wins each. Despite a strong start to their season, the Knight Riders' bowling attack has not been consistent. They will rely on their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Suyash Sharma as they seek a morale-boosting win.

SunRisers Hyderabad have three wins in eight matches despite their batting unit not striking form. Aiden Markram and Co. boast a strong squad and will hope for an improved performance against the Knight Riders.

The reverse fixture saw SunRisers come out on top courtesy of a Harry Brook century. But with either side looking well-balanced and well-matched ahead of this game, a riveting contest is on the cards in Hyderabad.

SRH vs KKR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 47

SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 47th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 47

Date and Time: May 4th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

SRH vs KKR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 47

The pitch in Hyderabad is a decent one to bat on, with 172 being the average first-innings score reading 172. However, the previous game saw 281 runs being scored across both innings. But there should be ample help available for both pacers and spinners. Although chasing will be the preferred option, three out of four matches at the venue have been won by the side batting first.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 148

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

SRH vs KKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for SunRisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Heinrich Klaasen (6 matches, 153 runs, SR: 182.14)

Heinrich Klaasen has been in good form this IPL, scoring 153 runs in six matches. He has a strike rate of 182.14, holding him in good stead.

With Klaasen coming into the game on the back of a fifty against the Capitals, he is a decent pick for your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Venkatesh Iyer (9 matches, 296 runs, Average: 32.89)

Venkatesh Iyer is the Kolkata Knight Riders' top runscorer this season. He has 296 runs in nine matches with a hundred to his credit as well.

With an average of 32.89 to show for his efforts this season, Iyer is a good addition to your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (9 matches, 142 runs, 6 wickets)

Andre Russell has shown glimpses of his ability this season, scoring 142 runs and picking up six wickets in nine matches. He has a season strike rate of 146.39, well below his career strike rate of 175.42.

With Russell capable of better performances and due for a big one too, he is a must-have in your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Markande (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 15.40)

Mayank Markande has been brilliant for the SunRisers this season, picking up 10 wickets in six matches. He is averaging 15.40 with an economy rate of 6.42 to show for his efforts.

With Markande impressing in recent matches in Hyderabad, he is a fine addition to your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has been decent with the bat this season, scoring 171 runs in eight matches. Tripathi has an IPL career strike rate of 138.11, holding him in good stead.

Tripathi also boasts a decent record against Kolkata Knight Riders with 288 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 164.6, making him a top captaincy choice for your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has had his moments in the IPL this season, scoring 248 runs in nine matches. He has looked good in patches with a couple of big scores to his name as well.

With Rana capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 171 runs in 8 matches Venkatesh Iyer 296 runs in 9 matches Mayank Markande 10 wickets in 6 matches Varun Chakravarthy 13 wickets in 9 matches Heinrich Klaasen 153 runs in 6 matches

SRH vs KKR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 47

Varun Chakravarthy has been Kolkata Knight Riders' best bowler this season, picking up 13 wickets in nine matches. Although he was expensive in his last IPL outing against the Gujarat Titans, Varun has often delivered for his team in the middle overs. With the conditions likely to suit spin, Varun could be a good pick for your SRH vs KKR Dream11 prediction team.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana (vc), Venky Iyer, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi (vc)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Aiden Markram, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande

