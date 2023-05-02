5 fights in IPL history that created headlines

A massive controversy erupted during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, May 1. RCB batter Virat Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in an altercation towards the fag end of the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

There was another heated exchange between the two when players from the two sides shook hands after the conclusion of the match. The controversy, however, did not end there. In a post-match video that went viral, Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were seen having a go at each other. As tempers flared, the duo had to be separated.

The Gambhir-Kohli tussle in the IPL is nothing new though. Over the years, the T20 league has had its fair share of spats and controversies.

Here’s a look at five fights in IPL history that grabbed headlines.

#1 Gambhir vs Kohli - Part I

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have had a few run-ins on the cricket field.

Gambhir and Kohli were involved in an infamous altercation during IPL 2013 as well.

The incident occurred during the 12th match of the edition between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and RCB played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Kohli was dismissed for 35 by Lakshmipathy Balaji.

The dismissed batter seemed unhappy with some of the chat by KKR’s fielders and engaged in a conversation with them. Things heated up even further when Kolkata skipper Gambhir charged towards Kohli. A war of words followed.

One of the on-field umpires and KKR fielder Rajat Bhatia then intervened as Kohli eventually walked off in a huff.

#2 When MS Dhoni lost his cool

MS Dhoni having an animated chat with umpires. (Pic: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is often referred to as ‘captain cool’. However, there are instances when MSD too loses his cool. One such incident occurred during the 2019 IPL edition when Chennai took on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

Chasing 152, Dhoni was out on the third ball of the last over as Ben Stokes delivered a yorker. CSK needed eight runs off three balls. There was massive confusion on the fourth ball as a no-ball was given on height.

But the same was revoked as the square leg umpire disagreed with the decision. An enraged Dhoni stormed out to the middle and had an argument with the umpires.

It all ended well for CSK as Mitchell Santner hit the last ball for six to seal victory for his team.

#3 Another no-ball controversy, this time Pant loses it

An agitated Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur during the no-ball controversy. (Pic: BCCI)

There was another major no-ball controversy during the IPL 2022 edition when RR took on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a high-scoring game, DC needed 36 off the last over. Rovman Powell smacked the first two deliveries from Obed McCoy for sixes. The third one was also dispatched over the ropes, but the delivery was a high full-toss.

Powell reckoned it was too high and requested the umpires to check for a no-ball, but they refused. The umpire's decision infuriated captain Rishabh Pant, who was even seen gesturing to his batters to leave the field in protest. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was also agitated.

Eventually, sanity prevailed and the game carried on. For the record, RR won the match by 15 runs.

#4 When Pollard 'threw' his bat at Starc

Kieron Pollard gets ready to throw his bat at Mitchell Starc.

During the IPL 2014 edition, Kieron Pollard (MI) and Mitchell Starc (RCB) were involved in a heated argument in a match played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the 17th over of MI’s innings, left-arm seamer Starc bowled a bouncer at Pollard, which the batter attempted to hook but missed. The bowler had something to say to Pollard.

On the next ball, Pollard backed out as Starc ran into the bowler. The seamer, however, completed his delivery and bowled one at the batter’s legs. An angry Pollard threw his bat at the bowler. Luckily, the bat didn’t hit the Aussie pacer as it slipped out of his hand and fell towards the leg side.

Starc later ran Pollard out and even taunted him to make his ground, knowing he was stranded well outside his crease.

#5 Slapgate

S. Sreesanth in tears after being slapped by Harbhajan Singh.

The first controversy of the IPL occurred in its maiden edition in 2008. Harbhajan Singh, representing Mumbai Indians (MI), slapped Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) bowler S. Sreesanth after a game in Mohali. The incident is often referred to as 'Slapgate'. A video of a crying Sreesanth made headlines.

Harbhajan, who was banned for the remainder of IPL 2008, has expressed regret over the incident in recent years. In fact, in his latest YouTube video, he recalled "Slapgate" while discussing the Kohli-Gambhir fight. He said:

“When I look back on my incident with Sreesanth, I always think that I should not have done it. I regret that incident very much. You should try to make good memories. I think that these two need to forget what happened today itself and finish the matter. Just meet and talk and resolve this.”

It remains to be seen whether Kohli and Gambhir listen take Harbhajan’s advice seriously.

