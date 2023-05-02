[Watch] Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir engage in a heated chat with Virat Kohli after LSG lose against RCB in IPL 2023

The rivalry between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached new heights on Monday, May 1, as Virat Kohli was spotted having a heated chat with LSG squad members.

On April 10, 2023, LSG visited Bengaluru for an away match against the Royal Challengers. Lucknow won a nail-biting thriller by one wicket. They celebrated the win quite aggressively, with Avesh Khan throwing his helmet and mentor Gautam Gambhir silencing the crowd.

On Monday, RCB avenged that loss against LSG with a 18-run victory at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. RCB star Virat Kohli was in an aggressive mood as he tried to give it back to LSG.

Gambhir lost his cool after the match and had a heated chat with Kohli, while the other players shook hands. LSG's fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq also had a heated exchange with the former RCB skipper.

You can watch the videos here:

Sumit @Iamsrkknight Naveen ul haq fighting with Virat 🤣🤣🤣 Naveen ul haq fighting with Virat 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cu011s0zZw

Virat Kohli will be up against Naveen-ul-Haq later this year in the ODI format

Naveen-ul-Haq's exchanges with Virat may start a new rivalry in international cricket.

India are scheduled to host Afghanistan for a series later this year, while the two nations will also meet each other in the Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year.

LSG and RCB have completed their two fixtures in IPL 2023. If the two teams do not meet in the playoffs, Kohli and Naveen will come face-to-face in the matches between India and Afghanistan later this year. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this new rivalry.

As far as the IPL 2023 points table is concerned, LSG have dropped to third position with 10 points from nine matches. RCB have moved up from sixth to fifth position. Even Bangalore have 10 points from nine games.

