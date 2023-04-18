SRH vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 18th, 2023  

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The SRH vs MI match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both SRH and MI will be high on confidence after securing wins in their previous games. Mumbai got the better of Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, also got the better of the Knight Riders after Harry Brook scored a spectacular hundred.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI clash.

#3 Aiden Markram (SRH) – 8.5 credits

South Africa v England - 2nd One Day International

Aiden Markram has been in brilliant form and should be picked in fantasy teams for the SRH vs MI match. The right-handed batter has scored 87 runs from three matches at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 181.25.

After scoring a duck in his first match of IPL 2023, Markram has made an excellent comeback in the tournament.

#2 Harry Brook (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Harry Brook raises his bat after completing a half-century for SRH (PC: Twitter/IPL)

Harry Brook did not make a great start to his campaign after failing in his first three matches for the Sunrisers. However, he came into his own and scored a stupendous hundred against the Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata.

Brook also became the first batter to notch up a ton in IPL 2023. In four games, Brook has scored 129 runs at an average of 43.

#1 Tilak Varma (MI) – 8 credits

TilakVarma and Rohit Sharma running between the wickets (PC: Twitter/IPL)

Tilak Varma has arguably been the standout batter for the Mumbai side in the ongoing IPL. The left-hander is the leading run-scorer for MI, having notched 177 runs from four games at an average of 59 and a strike rate of 150. You should pick him in your team for the SRH vs MI match.

